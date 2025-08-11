Watch Wet Leg Play “Don’t Speak” Live For The First Time, Charli XCX Perform With Yung Lean At Way Out West

Gothenburg, Sweden's Way Out West festival is one of the best I've ever been to, and this year's edition went down this past weekend, with headlining sets from Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and the Swedish band Kite. The UK's Wet Leg, one of the most consistently fun rock bands on the festival circuit today, took the opportunity for a live debut. At Way Out West on Friday, Wet Leg gave the first live performance of "Don't Speak" -- not the No Doubt track but the song from their new album moisturizer. Check out fan footage below.

The Swedish rappers Yung Lean and Bladee also played Way Out West together. During Charli XCX's headlining set on Friday, she brought out Yung Lean, and they did Charli's "360" remix together. Robyn, another Swedish artist, is also featured on that track, but she wasn't there. Charli and Yung Lean previously performed together in London last year. Both artists are in the cast of the upcoming Joan Of Arc movie Sacrifice. Watch their Way Out West performance below.