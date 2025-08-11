Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Wet Leg Play “Don’t Speak” Live For The First Time, Charli XCX Perform With Yung Lean At Way Out West

11:00 AM EDT on August 11, 2025

Gothenburg, Sweden's Way Out West festival is one of the best I've ever been to, and this year's edition went down this past weekend, with headlining sets from Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and the Swedish band Kite. The UK's Wet Leg, one of the most consistently fun rock bands on the festival circuit today, took the opportunity for a live debut. At Way Out West on Friday, Wet Leg gave the first live performance of "Don't Speak" -- not the No Doubt track but the song from their new album moisturizer. Check out fan footage below.

The Swedish rappers Yung Lean and Bladee also played Way Out West together. During Charli XCX's headlining set on Friday, she brought out Yung Lean, and they did Charli's "360" remix together. Robyn, another Swedish artist, is also featured on that track, but she wasn't there. Charli and Yung Lean previously performed together in London last year. Both artists are in the cast of the upcoming Joan Of Arc movie Sacrifice. Watch their Way Out West performance below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Makes SNL Debut, Dijon Announced For Next Month

November 16, 2025
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025