Stream Remble’s New Album Juco

Lots of rap records came out on Friday, including new records from JID, Young Nudy, and Roc Marciano and DJ Premier. So we somehow never got around the posting the grand, triumphant return of Remble. Way back in 2021, the San Pedro rapper Remble displayed an oddly fussy and precise flow on his breakout mixtape It's Remble. Remble took some time off after the murder of his mentor Drakeo The Ruler, and he came back last year with "Colors," a single with Mozzy and Stoneda5th. Now, the world gets to hear Juco, Remble's second full-length project.

It's worth asking: How does Remble hold up once the novelty appeal of his unique flow fades away? I'd say: Pretty good! Remble's contained energy isn't surprising anymore, but it's still a sharp and efficient way to attack stripped-down, propulsive West Coast beats. "Colors" appears on Juco, and the album also has contributions from guests like Blxst and Peysoh. There's one track where Remble kind of sings, but he's not really trying for crossover appeal here. Instead, he's continuing to make brisk, enjoyable underground music. If you liked the sound that Kendrick Lamar adapted on GNX, then there's a lot to like here. Stream Juco below.

Juco is out now on Warner.