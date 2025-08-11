Fucked Up’s Mike Haliechuk Announces Solo Debut As Boy Commandos

For many years, Mike Haliechuk has been the guitarist and lead songwriter for the great Toronto rock band Fucked Up. Haliechuk might not be the frontman, but he's responsible for a lot of that group's lore and philosophy. Now, Haliechuk has a new solo project called Boy Commandos, and it won't sound much like Fucked Up. Instead, Haliechuk is going for a bleary, fuzzy alt-pop sound. Judging by the first song that he's released under that name, he's really good at it.

Haliechuk will release the Boy Commandos album Comet next month, and lead single "Doesn't Take Alot" is a melodically rich, slightly bummed-out power-pop guitar attack. It's a sonic cousin to Jade Hairpins, Haliechuk's side project with Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco. With that in mind, it's not exactly surprising to learn that Haliechuk and Falco recorded Comet together in London. Haliechuk wrote all the songs, and he sings lead and plays guitar and bass. Falco drums and sings backup. Below, check out "Doesn't Take Alot" and the Comet tracklist.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/comet">"Comet" by Boy Commandos</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Don't Give Me Your Love"

02 "Pick Me Up"

03 "Doesn't Take Alot"

04 "Let's Do A Hit"

05 "I Don't Wanna Be Percieved"

06 "Tara"

07 "Everybody Leaves"

08 "Think About My Bed"

09 "I Can Feel It Getting Stronger"

10 "Life On A String"

11 "Comet"

Comet is out 9/5.