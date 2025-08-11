Brent Hinds Confirms Mastodon Kicked Him Out, Trashes Former Bandmates Again

Back in March the Atlanta metal band Mastodon announced that longtime lead guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds was leaving the band. The split initially seemed amicable, with the remaining band members writing that it was a mutual decision. Hinds, however, raised eyebrows a couple of months later when he wrote that he "[won't] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans" in a reply to a fan's Instagram comment. Now, Hinds is doubling down on that animosity, claiming that he was kicked out of Mastodon.

Hinds spilled the beans in another Instagram comment, this time on a post from @hardrockfiles, one of those accounts that posts old concert footage. Last week, the account shared a clip from a gig Mastodon played in Maryland in 2012, highlighting Hinds' guitar solo in their song "Crack The Skye" -- how timely! Hinds had some thoughts to share about it and his ex-bandmates. (We're guessing "Prawn" is a nickname for drummer Brann Dailor.) His comment reads:

My Guitar sounds great, but Troy and prawn sound absolutely horrible ..they are way out of key ..embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am ..but what about who they are ? They are two people that can’t sing..together live or anywhere else in the world ..everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they’re incapable of singing in key..fuck these guys ..only I know who they really are ..they are the biggest fans of them self’s .. I’ve never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he’s God’s gift to anything. I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting.

Firing a bandmate? In this economy? Hinds did add a disclaimer in a follow-up comment: "Not saying I can sing tho." See that below.

