Alanis Morissette – “Coming Around Again” (Carly Simon Cover)

In 1986, Carly Simon released the song "Coming Around Again" for the film Heartburn. Now, Alanis Morissette has covered the hit for the new film My Mother's Wedding, and it features the original vocalist on backing vocals.

The Jagged Little Pill singer wrote on Facebook that it was "a deeply felt honor to collaborate with an inspiration to me since i was a young girl. Carly Simon thank you for holding the bar so high. coming around again… #loveyou."

My Mother's Wedding is a comedy drama starring Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and more, and it serves as Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut. It arrived on Friday (Aug. 8) after premiering at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Hear Morissette's take on "Coming Around Again" with Simon below.