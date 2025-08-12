Militarie Gun Announce New Album God Save The Gun: Hear “B A D I D E A”

They're back. In 2023, Militarie Gun released their debut full-length, Life Under The Gun, which was our Album Of The Week and one of our favorite records of the year. Now, the beloved post-hardcore outfit is announcing its follow-up, God Save The Gun. You might have high expectations for the lead single "B A D I D E A," but it'll probably exceed them.

It's safe to say "B A D I D E A" is 2025's version of the Life Under The Gun highlight "Do It Faster," but it's also even better. It's been a considerable amount of time since the hype of Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go!"; Militarie Gun is supplying us with another hook that involves spelling. It also comes with a music video directed by frontman Ian Shelton, who says:

I wanted to make a video that was a celebration of vices, a new iteration of yourself looking back at a moment you made a mistake while never truly reflecting. This was the most technically challenging video we’ve ever done and it only fits a song spelling out the words "bad idea."

For God Save The Gun, the band worked with Phillip Odom, James Goodson of Dazy, and Nick Panella of MSPAINT, and they recruited producer and engineer Riley MacIntyre (Adele, Arlo Parks). About the LP, Shelton explains:

I’m well aware that being this vulnerable turns my personal trauma into a marketing hook for this album. But I’m fine with it, if not provoking it. Over the past couple years, as I spoke about addiction from the perspective of someone affected by it, I became the one struggling with it. There’s a farcical logic to entering a situation, fully knowing the consequences, and doing it anyway – but that’s where my head was when I started leaning on drinking.

Get rocked by "B A D I D E A" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pt II"

02 "B A D I D E A"

03 "Fill Me With Paint"

04 "Throw Me Away"

05 "God Owes Me Money"

06 "Daydream"

07 "Maybe I’ll Burn My Life Down"

08 "Kick"

09 "Laugh At Me"

10 "Wake Up And Smile"

11 "I Won’t Murder Your Friend"

12 "Isaac’s Song"

TOUR DATES:

09/07 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp +

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest ^

09/20 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest Late Night Show at Metro #

09/24 - Oxnard, CA @ The Elks Lodge ^

09/25 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing ^

09/26 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Humdinger ^

09/27 - Oakland, CA @ New Paris ^

09/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial ^

09/30 - Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma ^

10/01 - Bellingham, WA @ Make.Shift ^

10/02 - Portland, OR @ High Limit Room ^

10/03 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement ^

10/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/05 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater ^

+ with Gorilla Biscuits, Cosmic Joke, Start Today and more

# with Alkaline Trio

^ with Death Lens and Milly

* with Fleshwater & Angel Dust

God Save The Gun is out 10/17 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.