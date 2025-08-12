Sorry Announce New Album COSPLAY: Hear “Echoes”

Since October of last year, Sorry have released a captivating string of songs: “Waxwing,” "Jetplane," and "Jive." It turns out those are taken from their just-announced album COSPLAY, which arrives this fall. Now the British indie band is unveiling an entrancing new preview called "Echoes."
COSPLAY follows 2022's great Anywhere But Here. About "Echoes," Asha Lorenz cryptically offers, “Meet me at the butterfly sanctuary. Echo.” Lorenz's casual yet emotional vocal delivery serves as the centerpiece of the track, but a stunning guitar solo steals the attention during the bridge. There's a lot to love about this tune. Watch its Lorenz-directed music video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Echoes"
02 "Jetplane"
03 "Love Posture"
04 "Antelope"
05 "Candle"
06 "Today Might Be The Hit"
07 "Life In This Body"
08 "Waxwing"
09 "Magic"
10 "Into The Dark"
11 "Jive"
TOUR DATES:
08/17 - Dublin, IRE @ Dublin Academy *
08/18 - Dublin, IRE @ Dublin Academy *
08/20 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
08/21 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse *
08/22 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse *
08/24 - London, UK @ All Points East
08/31 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
12/03 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
12/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
12/05 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/06 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
12/08 - Montreal, QC PDB @ Bar Le Ritz
12/09 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
12/11 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
12/16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
12/17 - Portland, OR @ MS Studios
12/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
12/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
*supporting the Maccabees
COSPLAY is out 11/7 via Domino. Pre-order it here.