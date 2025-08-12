Sorry Announce New Album COSPLAY: Hear “Echoes”

Since October of last year, Sorry have released a captivating string of songs: “Waxwing,” "Jetplane," and "Jive." It turns out those are taken from their just-announced album COSPLAY, which arrives this fall. Now the British indie band is unveiling an entrancing new preview called "Echoes."

COSPLAY follows 2022's great Anywhere But Here. About "Echoes," Asha Lorenz cryptically offers, “Meet me at the butterfly sanctuary. Echo.” Lorenz's casual yet emotional vocal delivery serves as the centerpiece of the track, but a stunning guitar solo steals the attention during the bridge. There's a lot to love about this tune. Watch its Lorenz-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Echoes"

02 "Jetplane"

03 "Love Posture"

04 "Antelope"

05 "Candle"

06 "Today Might Be The Hit"

07 "Life In This Body"

08 "Waxwing"

09 "Magic"

10 "Into The Dark"

11 "Jive"

TOUR DATES:

08/17 - Dublin, IRE @ Dublin Academy *

08/18 - Dublin, IRE @ Dublin Academy *

08/20 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

08/21 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse *

08/22 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse *

08/24 - London, UK @ All Points East

08/31 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

12/03 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

12/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

12/05 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/06 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

12/08 - Montreal, QC PDB @ Bar Le Ritz

12/09 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

12/11 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

12/16 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

12/17 - Portland, OR @ MS Studios

12/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

*supporting the Maccabees

COSPLAY is out 11/7 via Domino. Pre-order it here.