Taylor Swift Announces New Album The Life Of A Showgirl

A few hours ago, it became clear something was afoot. After a mysterious teaser Monday morning had fans speculating about the arrival of a new orange-colored album, Taylor Swift confirmed she would appear this Wednesday on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his older brother, fellow Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce. Meanwhile, a countdown appeared on Swift's website, set to expire at 12:12 a.m. ET today, Aug. 12.

Now we know what's up: When that countdown ticked to zero, Swift did indeed announce her 12th album, The Life Of A Showgirl, less than 16 months since she dropped the surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department. It's up for pre-order now at her site, but she seemingly won't be detailing it until the New Heights episode premieres Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. In a new clip posted to the podcast's socials, she can be seen revealing the cover art, which is blurred out for now. You can see that post below.

Taylor's about to do a f*cking podcast!NEW EPISODE WEDS 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/CFpIjMNHF4 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

Swift has also shared a new 22-song playlist on Spotify entirely comprising prior songs she worked on with pop super-producers Max Martin and Shellback. According to PopCrave, Martin and Shellback are rumored to have produced Swift's entire new album, which would mark a pause in her long partnerships with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

Taylor Swift's new Spotify playlist features 22 songs, all of which have been produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is rumored to be produced by the duo. pic.twitter.com/dScQhyUBbZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2025

Release date? Tracklist? Lead single? Will it all be dropping this Friday, or will the world have to wait? Presumably most or all of this will be revealed Wednesday night.