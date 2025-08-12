Skip to Content
Kaytranada Announces New Album Ain’t No Damn Way!: Hear “Space Invader”

8:53 AM EDT on August 12, 2025

Kaytranada, a giant in the dance world, released the guest-heavy Timeless, his most recent album, a little more than a year ago. Since then, he's dropped collaborations with Justine Skye and FLO. This fall, he'll head out on a huge North American tour with fellow dance stars Justice. Now, Kaytranada announces that he'll have a new album out long before the tour kicks off. We won't have to wait very long for Ain't No Damn Way, the next Kaytranada LP. It's coming out on Friday.

Thus far, we don't know the tracklist or the roster of guests on Ain't No Damn Way!, but we do have a pretty good idea that Kaytranada crafted these tracks to play in arenas, since those are the venues that he and Justice are playing together this fall. Today, Kaytranada shares a new single called "Space Invader." This one doesn't have any guests. It's a lush and propulsive house track built on a sample of Latrelle and Kelis' 2001 R&B track "My Life." As a result, Pharrell and Chad Hugo are listed alongside Kaytranada as songwriters. Below, check out "Space Invader" and the dates for the Kaytranada/Justice tour.

TOUR DATES:
10/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
10/19 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
10/28 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *
10/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena *
11/01 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
11/05 - Chicago, IL @ United Center *
11/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
11/15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
11/16 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

* with Justice

Ain't No Damn Way! is out 8/15 on RCA.

Liam MacRae

