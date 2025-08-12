Twen Announce New Album Fate Euphoric: Hear “Godlike”

Twen, the alt-rock duo of Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones, put out new music pretty often; last year we got singles like "Stunts" and "Lucky Onze" which appeared on the band's EP Infinite Sky. Today Twen return with "Godlike," which also serves as the lead single to their November-bound new album Fate Euphoric.

The Jones-produced "Godlike" is a breezy, late-summer chiller with a nice guitar jangle and hooks aplenty. It seems to deal with the psychological pros and cons of being a touring artist, and trying not to let indie fame get to your head: "Think I’d make it as a salary man/ With all I'll see and all I'll do/ I could go fast as I can/ But everything is on the loop," Fitzimmons sings.

Twen haven't shared the full tracklist for Fate Euphoric yet, but you can watch the Fitzimmons-directed "Godlike" video, which takes place in the bowls of a Florida skatepark.

Fate Euphoric is out 11/5 via Twenterprises.