Just Mustard Announce New Album We Were Just Here: Hear The Title Track

A couple of months ago Just Mustard shared "Pollyanna," a piece of nice, fuzzed-out indie pop. Now we know that song will serve as the opening track to the Irish band's forthcoming album We Were Just Here, which they're announcing today while sharing the title track.

Compared to 2022's grief-stricken Heart Under, We Were Just Here is billed as an album about "searching for ecstasy, holding onto love, and grasping for the rush of feeling alive." Just Mustard recorded it at Black Mountain studio outside their Dundalk hometown and produced it themselves, drawing inspiration from Nirvana and My Bloody Valentine.

You can hear those influences on "We Were Just Here," but there's also a synth-pop slant to the instrumental that makes it feel a bit like a grittier CHVRCHES. Check out Greg Purcell's video for the song below, along with the album's full tracklist.'

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pollyanna"

02 "Endless Death"

03 "Silver"

04 "Dreamer"

05 "We Were Just Here"

06 "Somewhere"

07 "Dandelion"

08 "That I Might Not See"

09 "The Steps"

10 "Out of Heaven"

We Were Just Here is out 10/24 via Partisan.