Dead Heat Announce New Album Process Of Elimination: Hear “Perpetual Punishment”

Dead Heat emerged from the historically rich Oxnard, California hardcore scene with a frantic, fearsome take on crossover thrash, the '80s subgenre where hardcore and speed metal first crossed the streams. Since they released their first EP nine years ago, Dead Heat haven't put out any music that doesn't absolutely destroy. Two years ago, they released their ultra-nasty EP Endless Torment. Now, they've moved on to new label Metal Blade and announced the impending release of Process Of Elimination, their first full-length since 2021's World At War.

Like their peers in Enforced, Dead Heat have moved closer and closer to metal with each new release, and it sounds like Process Of Elimination will take them deeper into that territory. The band co-produced the new LP with Deftones collaborator Paul Fig, and they name a list of influences that includes Slayer, Sepultura, Leeway, the Cro-Mags, Kreator, Megadeth, and Pantera. Lead single and opening track "Perpetual Punishment" starts out with an acoustic flourish before launching into a fiery gallop that hits with such satisfying force. It's great music for headbutting all your best friends.

In a press release, singer Chris Ramos says, "We chose this song to start Process… because when it hits, it’s hard, and has a great flow. The song is about not wasting your time in life because tomorrow simply isn’t promised. If there’s something you want to do with your life, do it now; don’t waste your existence thinking about all the things you could have done. It’s a key theme I always try to portray in lyrical form or even in random stage banter. I feel like it’s what keeps me going every day." Below, check out "Perpetual Punishment" and the Process Of Elimination tracklist.

<a href="https://deadheatca.bandcamp.com/album/process-of-elimination">Process of Elimination by Dead Heat</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Perpetual Punishment"

02 "Annihilation Nation"

03 "Hidebound"

04 "The Order"

05 "Enemy"

06 "Seventh Gate"

07 "DH Stomp"

08 "Solace Denied"

09 "By My Will"

10 "Process Of Elimination"

11 "Hatred Bestowed"

Process Of Elimination is out 10/10 on Metal Blade.