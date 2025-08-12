Skip to Content
New Music

Avalon Emerson & Moby – “E After Next”

10:31 AM EDT on August 12, 2025

Avalon Emerson, a onetime Stereogum Artist To Watch, straddles a strange line between dance music and indie-pop, but she's leaning toward the former on her ongoing project Perpetual Emotion Machine, a series of tracks that she created for her DJ sets. Emerson has been cranking out Perpetual Emotion Machine singles all year. Last month, she released two new tracks, "Sort Of Like A Dream" with Anunaku and "You're My World" with Priori. Today, she's got a new one, and it grants equal credit to storied dance veteran Moby.

It seems unlikely that Avalon Emerson and Moby actually made the new single "E After Next" together. Instead, it's Emerson flipping "Next Is The E," the rave anthem that Moby released way back in 1992, in the very early days of his career. As someone who once shoplifted the Cool World soundtrack on cassette, that piece of music means something to me. The euphoric, hammering old-school rave sound is still probably my favorite version of dance music, and it's cool to hear Emerson returning to that sound and playing around with one of its foundational classics. Below, check out both "E After Next" and "Next Is The E."

"E After Next" and all of Avalon Emerson's other Perpetual Emotion Machine tracks are out now on Dead Oceans.

