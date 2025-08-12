Droogie Otis (Madlib + Your Old Droog) – “The Edge” (Feat. Killer Mike)

Earlier this year, the great producer Madlib was among the many musicians who lost everything in the LA wildfires. Madlib had a library of thousands upon thousands of records in his home, and they all burned, along with his recording equipment and his home itself. That's a huge loss, for Madlib and for the rest of the world. But Madlib endures. Today, we get to hear the first beat that me made after the fire.

Madlib and Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog, a longtime collaborator, recently teamed up to form a duo called Droogie Otis. We've posted their singles "REEKYOD," with Black Thought, and "Everything Designer," with Boldy James. Today, they share the new single "The Edge," a collaboration with Atlanta rap legend Killer Mike. Madlib's instrumental is a mournful, jazz-haunted beat, and it's got a guitar solo from Droog.

Both Your Old Droog and Killer Mike go off on "The Edge." In his verse, Droog becomes the second prominent rapper to lyrically reference Darko Miličić in 2025, and maybe the first to namecheck Zaza Pachulia. In a press release, Droog says, "'The Edge' is one of those songs I dreamed of making. It feels elevated. It feels like a suit-and-tie affair. It feels like an award show. It’s great to share that figurative stage with Killer Mike." Check it out below.

The Droogie Otis album is due in October.