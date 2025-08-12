Natural Wonder Beauty Concept – “Wicked Game” (Chris Isaak Cover)

"Wicked Game." Whatta song. I imagine covering it is a somewhat daunting task, and yet, the sultry sleeper hit made famous by Chris Isaak has been a staple of Natural Wonder Beauty Concept's live shows for a while now. Today the duo of Ana Roxanne and DJ Python have shared a studio recording of their "Wicked Game" cover, marking their first release since their 2023 self-titled debut album.

For their take on "Wicked Game," Natural Wonder Beauty Concept slow down the tempo a bit and swap out the guitars and drums for pared-down minimal synths. The track will appear on Sitting On The Moon, a compilation their label home Mexican Summer is releasing this Friday. You can read more about that compilation here, and listen to NWBC's "Wicked Game" cover below.