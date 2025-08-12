Jay Som – “Cards On The Table”

The busy indie auteur Jay Som is producing new records from people like Whitmer Thomas and her old touring band Fime. She's also getting ready to release her own new album Belong, which has guest appearances from people like Paramore's Hayley Williams and Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins. Adkins shows up on lead single "Float," an absolute banger. Today, Jay Som follows that one with a gorgeously blurry new track called "Cards On The Table."

"Cards On The Table" is a sighing reverie on the moment when you admit that you haven't shown up for a close friend. Musically, it's soft, reverbed synthpop combined with acoustic singer-songwriter music -- a little bit Panda Bear, a little bit Phoebe Bridgers. In a press release, Jay Som says, "'Cards On The Table' is my favorite song on Belong! It’s about the shifting nature of friendships and how devastating conflict can be in platonic relationships when you feel misunderstood by each other. I think it’s a universal experience to navigate that type of dynamic. It feels like a never-ending cycle of people walking in and out of your life, but it ultimately leads to self discovery and growth." Below, check out the Sab Studio-directed video.

Belong is out 10/10 on Polyvinyl.