Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Camp Trash – “Signal Them In”

12:02 PM EDT on August 12, 2025

You already know about Camp Trash, right? Stereogum contributor Keegan Bradford plays guitar in the Florida crunch-pop band, but that's not why we post their music. We post their music because it's extremely catchy and fun. A few months ago, Camp Trash and Dowsing released a split EP. Today, Camp Trash have what appears to be a new standalone single, and it's a blast.

The latest Camp Trash jam is called "Signal Them In." It's a delightfully fired-up track full of hooks, riffs, and hey-heys. If you like classic Weezer or any of the billions of bands who take classic Weezer as their starting point, then this one is a must. It ends with a countoff that suggests more music could be imminent. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025