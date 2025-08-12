Camp Trash – “Signal Them In”

You already know about Camp Trash, right? Stereogum contributor Keegan Bradford plays guitar in the Florida crunch-pop band, but that's not why we post their music. We post their music because it's extremely catchy and fun. A few months ago, Camp Trash and Dowsing released a split EP. Today, Camp Trash have what appears to be a new standalone single, and it's a blast.

The latest Camp Trash jam is called "Signal Them In." It's a delightfully fired-up track full of hooks, riffs, and hey-heys. If you like classic Weezer or any of the billions of bands who take classic Weezer as their starting point, then this one is a must. It ends with a countoff that suggests more music could be imminent. Listen below.