Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sudan Archives – “MS. PAC-MAN”

12:37 PM EDT on August 12, 2025

Yanran Xiong

This fall, Sudan Archives will follow her critically beloved 2022 album Natural Brown Prom Queen with the dance-inspired LP The BPM. We've already heard her early singles "DEAD," "MY TYPE," and "YEA YEA YEA." Today, she's got a new one called "MS. PAC-MAN." That's right: She's got the caps-lock on for this entire album rollout.

"MS. PAC-MAN" is a hard, physical song about being extremely high and horny, and it's got Sudan Archives positively yelling lines about fucking you on the couch in her favorite blouse. The simple, direct instrumental pulls ancient arcade-cabinet sound effects, while the vocals draw from strip-club rap. In a press release, she says. "My cousin Taylor was like, all you write about is love, sometimes I want to be toxic -- I want to hear stupid shit. Eric, her husband, was playing this beat, and Taylor was like 'PUT IT IN MY MOUTH' and I was like, oh God, that’s so funny – 'AND MY BANK ACCOUNT!'" The Aris Chatman-directed video plays around with Y2K-era aesthetics; watch it below.

The BPM is out 10/17 on Stones Throw.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025