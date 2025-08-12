Sudan Archives – “MS. PAC-MAN”

This fall, Sudan Archives will follow her critically beloved 2022 album Natural Brown Prom Queen with the dance-inspired LP The BPM. We've already heard her early singles "DEAD," "MY TYPE," and "YEA YEA YEA." Today, she's got a new one called "MS. PAC-MAN." That's right: She's got the caps-lock on for this entire album rollout.

"MS. PAC-MAN" is a hard, physical song about being extremely high and horny, and it's got Sudan Archives positively yelling lines about fucking you on the couch in her favorite blouse. The simple, direct instrumental pulls ancient arcade-cabinet sound effects, while the vocals draw from strip-club rap. In a press release, she says. "My cousin Taylor was like, all you write about is love, sometimes I want to be toxic -- I want to hear stupid shit. Eric, her husband, was playing this beat, and Taylor was like 'PUT IT IN MY MOUTH' and I was like, oh God, that’s so funny – 'AND MY BANK ACCOUNT!'" The Aris Chatman-directed video plays around with Y2K-era aesthetics; watch it below.

The BPM is out 10/17 on Stones Throw.