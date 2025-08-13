Drain – “Who’s Having Fun?”

Drain want you to have fun. So far the Santa Cruz hardcore favorites have previewed their forthcoming album …Is Your Friend with “Nights Like These” and "Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow," and now they're back with the ebullient "Who's Having Fun?"

“‘Who's Having Fun?’ is summertime music written to be played really loud in the car with your friends and the windows down on a beautiful sunny day,” vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro explains, continuing:

It's what happens when you just write music that makes you feel happy and don't really care about fitting into a box or meeting someone else's genre criteria. DRAIN is gonna do whatever the hell we want. This was the first song that we wrote for this album — it started out as a pretty barebones punk rock song, but we kept adding little moments and flare and all the sudden we turned it into a badass song that truly encapsulates everything that DRAIN is. This song can be about whatever you want it to be — but I think when looking for the truth in life, a good rule of thumb is to ask yourself: Who's Having Fun? Hopefully it's you.

The anthem leans into a more pop-rock sound, which will surely spark some very fun discourse in the hardcore community. But don't worry; stick around until the end for a breakdown and Ciaramitaro's growls. Check it out below.

…Is Your Friend is out 11/7 via Epitaph.