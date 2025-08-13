Skip to Content
Skullcrusher – “March”

10:38 AM EDT on August 13, 2025

Adam Alonzo

Skullcrusher first previewed her upcoming record And Your Song Is Like A Circle with the breezy lead single "Exhale." The singer-songwriter is switching gears with this new track "March," which serves as a solemn piano ballad.

“‘March' is like a confession,” Helen Ballentine explains. “It felt like surrendering myself to the things I’ve lost, the things I don’t understand, the confrontation of life & responsibility. While I reflect on things, familiar situations take different forms. I make a friend cry as I play them my song, I make them cry because I said something hurtful. There is beauty and terror in the unknown.”

Listen below.

And Your Song Is Like A Circle is out 10/17 via Dirty Hit.

