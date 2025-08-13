Skip to Content
Spite House – “10 Days”

11:14 AM EDT on August 13, 2025

Rose Cormier

Spite House's Desertion is gonna be a good one. The post-hardcore crew has previewed the record with the emotive singles "Desert" and "Stale Change," and today's "10 Days" is just as potent.

"‘10 Days' about the time I spent by my mom’s side in the hospital after we learned she had cancer," vocalist/guitarist Max Lajoie says, continuing:

She was gone 10 days after her diagnosis. The song captures what I felt for leaving her behind years earlier, for all the things I couldn’t do, for not being able to stop time. It’s about holding her hand as she passed and feeling like I was both present and absent, both there and not enough. It’s a reflection on how fast everything can unravel, and how love, even when it feels too late, is all we really have to give. The video drifts through an imagined version of the days that kept unfolding while I was gone — painting, cooking, waiting behind a fragile mask. It’s about coming back too late, and trying to say sorry through the fragments of what was left behind.

Listen below.

Desertion is out 9/12 via Pure Noise.

