Jeezy Brings Out Uber Driver Who Drove Him 10 Hours To Baltimore Concert

Stars: They're just like us, and they're not immune to air travel annoyances. Even private jets are useless if the weather is bad enough. I don't have any firsthand experience with that, but Jeezy does, and inclement weather almost made him miss his show in Baltimore last week. Luckily, Jeezy encountered a very generous Uber driver who was able to get him to that show right on time, and the rapper thanked the driver by bringing him out onstage at the show.

Jeezy explained the whole fiasco on Instagram, writing that all flights to Baltimore and DC had been canceled the day he was supposed to fly there due to extreme weather. Jeezy's team arranged for a driver to take him, but two hours in, the car hit something on the highway that punctured the gas tank. They couldn't get any small jets to take Jeezy to Baltimore because of the weather. And so when they called an Uber to take them to get a new rental car, they decided to ask if he'd go ahead and just drive them the 10 hours to their destination.

"Like [a] real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving," Jeezy wrote. "Ten hours later, we arrived in Baltimore just ten minutes before showtime! I told him he made a lot of people happy tonight! Gave him a Snowman Tee and told him he was my guest for the show tonight! Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes! P.S. There was no way I was missing out on Baltimore!"

Tanner made a video on his own Instagram thanking Jeezy and his team, along with a follow-up video flaunting the red Ford Explorer that got the job done: "Those of you worrying that Jeezy had to ride 10 hours in a Camry, fear not," Tanner said. See videos below.