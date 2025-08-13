Tyler, The Creator Stars With Timothée Chalamet In Marty Supreme Trailer, Shares Ultra-Freaky “Sugar On My Tongue” Video

A few weeks ago Tyler, The Creator released his album Don't Tap The Glass, and it smacks. It's one of my favorite albums of the year thus far. Tyler dropped his record mid-tour, off-cycle, with only a few days notice; it's his second LP of the last calendar year. That should be enough, but it's not. Later this year, Tyler will star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie's eagerly awaited solo directorial debut. When Tyler was announced as part of that film's cast, nobody knew what it was about. Today, the trailer comes out, and we get a better idea.

Up until now, Josh Safdie has only directed movies with his brother Benny; Uncut Gems, their masterpiece, came out in 2019. This year, both brothers have their own films coming out, with Benny doing the MMA biopic The Smashing Machine with the Rock. In Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a fictional '50s table tennis prodigy. The role is the reason that he had that mustache while he was promoting A Complete Unknown last year.

The Marty Supreme cast reportedly also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Fran Drescher, Penn Gillette, Sandra Bernhard, Shark Tank guy Kevin O'Leary, director Abel Ferrara, and Man On Wire wire-walker Philippe Petit. That is some impressive stunt-casting. Tyler, The Creator is credited as Tyler Okonma, his real name. He's only in a couple of shots from the trailer, and his role remains mysterious. Unless you count his Jackass Forever cameo, I believe that this will be Tyler's big-screen debut. Watch the preview below.

Looks great! And speaking of Tyler, The Creator's cinematic endeavors, he shared the self-directed video for his Don't Tap The Glass electro-funk jam "Sugar On My Tongue" yesterday. Even for this guy, it's pretty shocking. I don't want to spoil the clip by describing any of it, but Tyler goes deep into the perverse Cronenberg zone. Maybe don't watch this one at work -- not because there's nudity but because it might raise questions that you don't want to answer.

Zane Lowe also tried to turn Tyler on to For Those I Love this week:

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters on Christmas. Don't Tap The Glass is out now on Columbia.