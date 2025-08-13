BigXThaPlug Announces New Album I Hope You’re Happy Feat. Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, & More

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug always had a heavy country twang in his voice and in the music that he chose; it was evident all the way back on his great 2022 underground hit "Texas." Recently, BigX has taken his country leanings into the the realm of actual country music. Earlier this year, BigX and country star Bailey Zimmerman teamed up on the duet "All The Way," which debuted at #4 on the Hot 100, becoming the biggest hit of either artist's career. Now, BigXThaPlug is ready to announce I Hope You're Happy, a new album that features a different country singer on almost every song.

The news isn't exactly a surprise. Since "All The Way," BigXThaPlug has released one single with Shaboozey, another artist who successfully blurs lines between rap and country. Another duet, with young star Ella Langley, came out just last week. As Rolling Stone reports, BigX will release his new LP I Hope You’re Happy next week. There are a lot of features on this album. Naturally, Jelly Roll, another artist who has crossed over from Southern underground rap to mainstream country, makes an appearance. So does Darius Rucker, the Hootie And The Blowfish leader and Nashville star. Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Tucker Wetmore are also on there, as is R&B singer Ink. Below, check out BigX's "All The Way," "Home," and "Hell At Night" videos, as well as the I Hope You're Happy tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Hope You’re Happy" (feat. Darius Rucker)

02 "Gone" (interlude)

03 "Box Me Up" (feat. Jelly Roll)

04 "All The Way" (feat. Bailey Zimmerman)

05 "Hell At Night" (feat. Ella Langley)

06 "Gift & A Curse" (interlude)

07 "Pray Hard" (feat. Luke Combs)

08 "Home" (feat. Shaboozey)

09 "24/7" (feat. Ink)

10 "About You" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

11 "Long Nights" (feat. Thomas Rhett)

I Hope You're Happy is out 8/22 via UnitedMasters LLC.