Neko Case – “Winchester Mansion Of Sound”

I kept telling my family. I kept telling them. My book came out a couple of years ago, and for the author photo, I wanted to pose with a damn falcon on my arm. But everybody kept naysaying me. They were like, "Your book doesn't have anything to do with falcons." They were like, "You don't know anything about falcons." They were like, "The publisher isn't paying for the jacket photo, so we'd have to pay for it ourselves." I listened to them, and I was a fool! I just have a regular-ass author photo, with zero falcons. And now look at Neko Case! Is anyone wondering why she's posing with a falcon (or some fucking bird, I don't know) in her new press photo? No! They're just like, "Damn, look at her, she looks cool."

Anyway. Neko Case will release her new album Neon Grey Midnight Green next month. We already posted lead single "Wreck." Today, she shares "Winchester Mansion Of Sound," a ballad full of pretty flourishes that builds into a rocker. According to a press release, the song was inspired by the "Down Down Baby" nursery rhyme, the Robbie Basho song "Orphans' Lament," and by the Flat Duo Jets' Dexter Romweber, Case's late friend and collaborator. As far as I can tell, it's not about falcons. Check it out below.

Neon Grey Midnight Green is out 9/26 on Epitaph. I haven't seen Chris DeVille's author photo yet. Maybe there's a falcon in it.