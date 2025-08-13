Fleshwater – “Last Escape”

A couple of weeks ago, ascendant heavy shoegazers Fleshwater announced plans to follow their 2022 full-length debut We’re Not Here To Be Loved with a new album called 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky. Lead single "Jetpack" made our list of the week's best songs, but it's nowhere near as good as "Last Escape," the absolute banger that Fleshwater shared today.

Fleshwater recorded 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky with Pianos Become The Teeth drummer David Haik sitting in, and that guy really goes ham on "Last Escape." The track opens with a jungle-style rushing breakbeat, a sound that some of Fleshwater's other members occasionally employed in their other band Vein. "Last Escape" flares up into an enormous rock rager, but those relentless drums continue to play a huge role. It just sounds enormous. Below, check out the song's '90s-style video, which Fleshwater co-directed with Eric Richter.

2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky is out 9/5 on Closed Casket Activities.