Eliza McLamb – “Every Year”

Eliza McLamb is releasing Good Story, the follow-up to her debut album Going Through It, in October. Today, she's shared a lovely new single "Every Year," which reflects on slow personal growth over time, becoming more and more like ourselves one day at time.

"Every year I meet someone who changes me/ Every change I want comes slowly," McLamb sings softly on the chorus. There's a swirling guitar riff that repeats itself before she heads back into the verse. It's an effortless indie pop song that reminds me of Sheryl Crow and Soccer Mommy's Color Theory. For the second verse, McLamb penned some powerful lines about how the stories we tell ourselves can either keep us alive or hold us back: "My stories kept me safe but now I understand/ A story is a lifeboat and sometimes there is land/ You can get out, tie your story to the dock/ Now there’s so much more you can think about."

About the song McLamb reflected, “to me, ‘Every Year’ is the thesis of the record. It provides the context that every other song lives in."

Watch the video for it below.

Good Story is out 10/24 via Royal Mountain. Pre-order it here.