Beverly Glenn-Copeland Shares Two Marvin Gaye Covers

11:55 AM EDT on August 13, 2025

Rachel Chandler

The Toronto-based artist Beverly Glenn-Copeland was making emotive electronic music way back in the '80s, and he has experienced a major revival in recent years. Two years ago, Glenn-Copeland released The Ones Ahead, his first album in 20 years. Last year, Glenn-Copeland revealed that he has been diagnosed with dementia. He hasn't let that slow him down. Since we learned about his diagnosis, Glenn-Copeland has collaborated with Sam Smith, and his kids'-TV pilot is now streaming on the Criterion Channel. Today, he shares two new covers of Marvin Gaye classics.

Marvin Gaye recorded his 1971 album What's Going On as a chronicle of a moment of great societal upheaval, and it's one of the greatest albums ever made. Today, Beverly Glenn-Copeland covers two songs from that LP, the title track and "Save The Children." In the originals, Glenn-Copeland hears echoes of present-day struggles for Black and trans rights, and those echoes come through clearly in his gorgeous, misty covers. In a press release, Glenn-Copeland says:

Marvin Gaye was my teacher. Though I didn't get the chance to meet him in this life, his untimely death broke my heart. I still listen and learn from his wisdom. Marvin’s music is prophetic, and his message of unity through love still rings true today. I'm honored to be covering these two deeply meaningful songs that captured the zeitgeist of a nation at a pivotal time in our shared history. Listen to his introspective lyrics. Dance to his soulful grooves. Get yourself alive in the hands of a master and heed his call.

Listen below.

