Cash Cobain – “Hoes Be Mad”

12:13 PM EDT on August 13, 2025

New York rapper/producer Cash Cobain is synonymous with the sexy drill sound, but he's moved way beyond it in recent months. I really like the hazy, psychedelic feel that Cash has brought to his recent singles "Trippin On A Yacht," with Rob49 and Bay Swag, and "Sick N Tired," with OnlyHeaven. Last month, Cash showed up on Justin Bieber's Swag album and flipped a sample of the '90s R&B group Kut Klose on his own single "Feeeeeeeeel." Today, he's got a new single that he's built around a very different sample source.

On his new track "Hoes Be Mad," Cash Cobain samples "It's Me," a single that the Atlanta rapper Bunna B released just a few months ago. The title looks misogynistic, but Cash doesn't mean it like that. It's more about how you look so good that hoes be mad. It's more horny than empowering, but the feel matters more than the lyrics. The Bunna B track is some hard, catchy classic Southern rap shit, and Cash reinvents it as a spaced-out Auto-Tune hymn. Listen below.

"Hoes Be Mad" is out now on Giant.

