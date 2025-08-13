King Princess – “Girls”

Last month, King Princess announced her new album Girl Violence. We've heard "RIP KP" and "Cry Cry Cry." Today, we get a third single titled "Girls."

The new single seems to be the crux of the album, referencing the stealthy and haunted pain that girls can cause. "To you let you back in, that would be violence, that would be chaos," she sings. It's an ode or lament, possibly oscillating between the two with dream-pop-meets-doo-wop production, for any toxic relationship.

“Girl violence is very sneaky,” Straus said of the forthcoming album. “It's not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister -- including myself -- and it's my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos?"

Girl Violence is out 9/12 on section1. Pre-order it here.