Violent Way – “I’ll Ask You” & “They Said”

In recent years, bands like Chubby & The Gang, the Chisel, and Home Front have gotten a lot of passive observers into the classic sound of oi music. Those groups all combine oi with different sounds, to great effect. Buffalo trio Violent Way don't do any of that. Violent Way make straight-up and unadorned oi, and they show that this stuff still works great as scary skinhead music. That's the Violent Way way.

Last year, Violent Way released their album Oi! This Is Violent Way. Two years ago, all three Violent Way members took part in Terror frontman Scott Vogel's Bad Blood side project. Today, Violent Way drop two new songs that show how much room their is to maneuver within the classic oi blueprint. A-side "I'll Ask You" is an ultra-catchy rave-up that carries echoes of '70s glam-rock, the genre that truly gave birth to oi. B-side "They Said" is a fast-apocalyptic street-punk anthem with a nasty breakdown and guest vocals from Lion's Law leader Wattie. Check out both songs below.