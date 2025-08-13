Guitar Announce New Album We’re Headed To The Lake: Hear “Pizza For Everyone”

These days, if you try to look up the German shoegaze band Guitar on Spotify, you'll see the project is now billed under the more SEO-friendly name "Guitar Michael Lückner." That's a little awkward, but it's probably great news for Guitar, the very good rock band led by Portland's Saia Kuli. Today they've announced their upcoming LP We're Going To The Lake, and before it's out in October, lead single "Pizza For Everyone" is out now.

Kuli, a fixture of Portland's rock scene for quite a while now, started his Guitar project after a phase where he was feeling particularly inspired by the off-kilter beats of MF DOOM and Madlib. The influences of that pieced-together, sample-heavy production came through on Guitar's debut album Casting Spells On Turtlehead from last year. On We're Headed To The Lake, however, Kuli fleshed out his personnel into a full band in the studio, informed more by straightforward rock while still keeping that idiosyncratic edge.

"This song is both an epic non-sequitur rally cry and also about being broke and bored sitting on a couch," Kuli explains of "Pizza For Everyone," a meandering slacker-rock jam that reminds me a lot of Pavement (complimentary). Check it out below along with the full album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A+ For The Rotting Team"

02 "Chance To Win"

03 "Cornerland"

04 "Ha"

05 "The Game Has Changed"

06 "Everyday Without Fail"

07 "Office Clots"

08 "Pizza for Everyone"

09 "Pinwheel"

10 "A Toast To Tovarishch"

11 "The Chicks Just Showed Up"

12 "Counting On A Blow Out"

We're Headed To The Lake is out 10/10 via Julia's War.