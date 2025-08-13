fakemink – “Braces”

London-based artist and producer fakemink has been releasing singles non-stop. This year alone, he's up to 12, and a lot of those tracks are immediate dopamine hits, including "Easter Pink." Today, he's returned with another instant smash.

On "Braces," fakemink raps over a shimmery, heart-thumping bloghaus beat. It nearly sounds like something Cold Cave or Phantogram would produce. His words are a little convoluted but his delivery is frictionless: "Touch lips like braces/ Loose up two blunts I face em." Although the recession-indicator talk is a little overrated, "Braces" feels like it would soundtrack an episode of Skins, an absolute rager but foreshadowing of the shit show times to come.

Listen to it below.