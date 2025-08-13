villagerrr – “Ride Or Die” (Feat. feeble little horse’s Lydia Slocum)

Mark Allen Scott, a resident of America's foremost city, Columbus, has been turning heads in the indie rock world for a while with his music as villagerrr. The latest news on that front: The venerable Winspear label has added villagerrr to its roster, starting with a deluxe reissue of last year's Tear Your Hear Out. Along with the news, Scott shared "Ride Or Die," a collaboration with feeble little horses' Lydia Slocum with a poppy yet slowcore-tinged heartland rock sound that will likely appeal to fans of bands like Slaughter Beach, Dog and Wild Pink.

Per Scott, "I just wanted to write a pop song that felt good and fun, and I love Lydia's voice and went out on a whim to see if she’d wanna sing on the song." Nice work, everyone! "Ride Or Die" is one of five bonus tracks tacked onto the end of the deluxe Tear Your Heart Out. Hear it below, where you can also check out the rest of the original album.

<a href="https://villagerrr.bandcamp.com/album/tear-your-heart-out-deluxe-edition">Tear Your Heart Out [Deluxe Edition] by villagerrr</a>

The deluxe Tear Your Heart Out is out 10/10 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.