Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

villagerrr – “Ride Or Die” (Feat. feeble little horse’s Lydia Slocum)

2:35 PM EDT on August 13, 2025

Mark Allen Scott, a resident of America's foremost city, Columbus, has been turning heads in the indie rock world for a while with his music as villagerrr. The latest news on that front: The venerable Winspear label has added villagerrr to its roster, starting with a deluxe reissue of last year's Tear Your Hear Out. Along with the news, Scott shared "Ride Or Die," a collaboration with feeble little horses' Lydia Slocum with a poppy yet slowcore-tinged heartland rock sound that will likely appeal to fans of bands like Slaughter Beach, Dog and Wild Pink.

Per Scott, "I just wanted to write a pop song that felt good and fun, and I love Lydia's voice and went out on a whim to see if she’d wanna sing on the song." Nice work, everyone! "Ride Or Die" is one of five bonus tracks tacked onto the end of the deluxe Tear Your Heart Out. Hear it below, where you can also check out the rest of the original album.

The deluxe Tear Your Heart Out is out 10/10 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.

Alec Cox

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Kneecap – “No Comment” (Feat. Sub Focus)

November 18, 2025
New Music

YHWH Nailgun – “Weaving” (LEYA Cover)

November 18, 2025
New Music

Oxis Announces New Album Oxis 8: Hear “Guili”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Haley Heynderickx & Max García Conover – “to each their dot” & “This Morning I Am Born Again”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Andrew Aged Shares New EP Crown Made With Mk.gee, Zack Sekoff, & Nightfeelings

November 18, 2025
New Music

David Byrne – “T Shirt”

November 18, 2025