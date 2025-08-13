Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Crowded House Refute AI Newscast: “Neil’s Never Had Trouble With Erections”

6:32 PM EDT on August 13, 2025

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 05: Neil Finn of Crowded House performs during the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne & Global Citizen Nights at Melbourne Park on March 5, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kim Landy/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

|Kim Landy/Getty Images

Neil Finn is beating the erectile dysfunction allegations. The Crowded House frontman was the unfortunate victim of an AI-generated newscast video, where a fake version of him shared a heartwarming but false story about becoming a father at the age of 67 after overcoming ED. The band has debunked the whole thing.

With an AI version of TVNZ journalist Simon Dallow, the AI-frontman admits (in an inaccurate accent), “I never thought I’d be able to become a father again. Honestly, I believed that chapter of my life was closed, not because I didn’t want it, but because I simply couldn’t.”

He continues, “For years, I lived with a problem most men are too ashamed to talk about. My erections became weaker and weaker until they stopped altogether. No desire, no confidence, no control. I was too embarrassed to even talk to my wife about it." He goes on to explain a remedy to ED introduced to him through an article by New Zealand Māori doctor Lance O’Sullivan.

Crowded House reshared the post of the video on Facebook with the caption, "We're not sure where this came from but please don't be fooled. Neil's never had trouble with erections." There you have it! If you want the details on AI Neil Finn's ED solution, watch the video below, I guess.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

D4vd Officially Named A Suspect In Death Of Celeste Rivas

November 18, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Says Don’t Be Dumb Is Still Coming This Year And Danny Elfman “Scored A Bunch” Of It

November 18, 2025
News

O2 Arena London Apologizes For Confiscating Lorde Concertgoers’ Palestine Shirts

November 18, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Fanpage Creator Says It Got Him Banned From Glasgow Show

November 18, 2025
News

New Pornographers Announce Tour, Give First Interview Since Ex-Drummer’s Arrest

November 18, 2025
News

Kneecap – “No Comment” (Feat. Sub Focus)

November 18, 2025