Crowded House Refute AI Newscast: “Neil’s Never Had Trouble With Erections”

Neil Finn is beating the erectile dysfunction allegations. The Crowded House frontman was the unfortunate victim of an AI-generated newscast video, where a fake version of him shared a heartwarming but false story about becoming a father at the age of 67 after overcoming ED. The band has debunked the whole thing.

With an AI version of TVNZ journalist Simon Dallow, the AI-frontman admits (in an inaccurate accent), “I never thought I’d be able to become a father again. Honestly, I believed that chapter of my life was closed, not because I didn’t want it, but because I simply couldn’t.”

He continues, “For years, I lived with a problem most men are too ashamed to talk about. My erections became weaker and weaker until they stopped altogether. No desire, no confidence, no control. I was too embarrassed to even talk to my wife about it." He goes on to explain a remedy to ED introduced to him through an article by New Zealand Māori doctor Lance O’Sullivan.

Crowded House reshared the post of the video on Facebook with the caption, "We're not sure where this came from but please don't be fooled. Neil's never had trouble with erections." There you have it! If you want the details on AI Neil Finn's ED solution, watch the video below, I guess.