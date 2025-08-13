Taylor Swift Details New Album The Life Of A Showgirl

The new Taylor Swift album rollout is in full swing. Yesterday at 12:12 a.m., the pop star announced The Life Of A Showgirl, the followup to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department, and teased an appearance on New Heights, the podcast her boyfriend Travis Kelce hosts with his brother Jason. She didn't reveal much; she didn't share the release date, and the cover artwork was blurred out. Tonight, she went into greater detail on the new episode of the podcast and shared the cover artwork (pictured above), the release date, and the tracklist.

The Life Of A Showgirl is out Oct. 3. The 12 tracks feature production from Swift alongside old collaborators Max Martin and Shellback. The title track features Sabrina Carpenter, who opened up for Swift on the Eras Tour and joined her onstage in New Orleans. Fans predicted Martin and Shellback were working on the record after Swift revealed a Spotify playlist made up of 22 songs of hers yesterday, all of which were only produced by Martin and Shellback.

During the podcast, Swift divulged that The Life Of A Showgirl "comes from the most infectious, joyful, wild and dramatic place I was at in my life. That effervescence comes through…it’s bangers," she said, adding that "there’s no more" than 12 songs, so she won't be randomly doubling the album with a deluxe version like she did with The Tortured Poets Department. She also shared that the LP was recorded in Sweden during her days off on The Eras Tour. Travis described the music as “a lot more upbeat, fun pop. A complete 180 from songs on Tortured Poets.”

The Life Of A Showgirl is heavily inspired by the record-breaking Eras Tour. "I wanted melodies that were so infectious that you were almost angry at it and lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp and focused and completely intentional and I feel like we actually came together in a really beautiful way," she said. "The three of us Shellback, Max, and I."

She expounded on the cover artwork, saying it represents the end of a night. "My day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress," she said. "I wanted to glamorize all the different aspects of how that tour felt."

Check out the tracklist and the New Heights episode, in which Swift also discusses regaining ownership of her masters, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Fate Of Ophelia"

02 "Elizabeth Taylor"

03 "Opalite"

04 "Father Figure"

05 "Eldest Daughter"

06 "Ruin The Friendship"

07 "Actually Romantic"

08 "Wi$h Li$t"

09 "Wood"

10 "CANCELLED!"

11 "Honey"

12 "The Life Of A Showgirl" (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

The Life Of A Showgirl is out 10/3. Pre-order it here.

And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍?https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7ZAlbum Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift?: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025