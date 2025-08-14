Sinéad O’Connor Biopic In Development

The great Sinéad O'Connor had a brief, tumultuous run as a pop star in the late '80s and early '90s before the media and the American public turned on her. She went on to a long, eventful career before passing away in 2023 at the age of 56. Before her death. O'Connor told her own story in a memoir and a documentary. Now, inevitably, a Sinéad O'Connor biopic is in development.

Variety reports that a new Sinéad O'Connor movie will be directed by Josephine Decker, the London-born and Texas-raised filmmaker responsible for smaller films like 2022's The Sky Is Everywhere and 2020's Shirley, in which Elizabeth Moss played novelist Shirley Jackson. The script will come from Stacey Gregg, an Irish writer with a bunch of credits. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, Oscar-winners for The King's Speech, are among the producers, along with Neil Chordia and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, founder of the Irish production company Nine Daughters.

Nine Daughters is partnering with two other Irish companies, See-Saw Films and ie: entertainment, on the Sinéad O'Connor film. ie: entertainment was the company behind the 2022 Sinéad documentary Nothing Compares, and this biopic has reportedly been in the works since the documentary came out, before O'Connor's death. The BBC is working to fund the movie's development. It's hard to imagine who could possibly embody Sinéad O'Connor's voice and presence, but that's never stopped a biopic producer before.