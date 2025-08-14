Everything Is Recorded – “Wear And Tear” (Feat. Sampha, Florence Welch, Danielle Ponder, & Jah Wobble)

Since 2017, the producer and XL Recordings boss Richard Russell has been making collaboration-heavy records under his Everything Is Recorded moniker. Earlier this year, he assembled a tremendous roster of contributors to help out on his album Temporary. This coming Saturday, many of Russell's collaborators will come together for an Everything Is Recorded set at Gilles Peterson’s We Out Here festival. In advance of that set, Russell has shared a new Everything Is Recorded single, once again with a ton of famous guests.

Frequent Everything Is Recorded collaborator Sampha sings lead on the new song "Wear And Tear." It's also got vocals from Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch and bass from post-punk lifer Jah Wobble. Sampha and Florence previously teamed up on "Never Felt Better," a song from Everything Is Recorded's Temporary album, while Sampha and Wobble appeared together on "Losing You," another Temporary single. "Wear And Tear" also includes two first-time Everything Is Recorded collaborators, singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder and drummer Morgan Simpson. It's a moody, evocative track, and I wish someone had decided not to use the dripping-faucet sound effect that runs through it. Listen below.

The "Wear And Tear" single is out now on XL.