Robert Plant & Saving Grace – “Gospel Plough”

In his new band Saving Grace, the rock legend Robert Plant shares lead vocal duty with Suzi Dian. Next month, they'll release Saving Grace, their first LP. The lead single was an extremely cool cover of Low's "Everybody's Song," and the album also includes covers of songs by Moby Grape, the Low Anthem, Blind Willie Johnson, Memphis Minnie, and others. Today, Plant and his bandmates share their version of the traditional Black spiritual "Gospel Plough."

"Gospel Plough" was first recorded in 1917, and it's probably much older than that. People like Duke Ellington, Odetta, Bob Dylan, and the Screaming Trees have recorded their own versions over the years. In Robert Plant and Saving Grace's version, Plant and Suzi Dian sing the entire track together, though Dean's voice comes through more clearly. The recording fits right in with Plant's recent explorations of spare, haunted Americana. Listen below.

Saving Grace is out 9/26 on Nonesuch.