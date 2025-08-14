Margaret Glaspy & Norah Jones Share Cover Of Wilco’s “Jesus, Etc.”

The New York-based singer-songwriter Margaret Glapsy released her most recent album Echo The Diamond, and she followed it last year with her EP The Sun Doesn't Think. Next month,. Glaspy will release another EP called The Golden Heart Protector. This one is all covers, with Glaspy taking on songs from the Magnetic Fields, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nico, Lucinda Williams, Rufus Wainwright, and Blake Mills. She gets help from artists like Andrew Bird, James Bay, and Julian Lage. The EP's first single is a version of the Wilco classic "Jesus, Etc." that Glasby sings as a duet with Norah Jones.

Margaret Glaspy and Norah Jones' version of "Jesus, Etc." is spare and conversational, and it's got Jones really killing the harmony vocals. They are far from the first to cover "Jesus, Etc." Japanese Breakfast, Bill Fay, and Laura Stevenson are among the many who have done their own versions of "Jesus, Etc.," and Norah Jones sang the song with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on her podcast a few years ago, and her band Puss In Boots recorded a cover. "Jesus, Etc." is basically a standard now.

In a press release, Margaret Glaspy says, "Norah Jones has informed so much of the music I make, and to sing a Wilco song with her was a total dream come true." Jeff Tweedy also offers a hearty endorsement: "Holy shit! That’s all I’ve ever wanted my whole life -- somebody else to sing my songs in a way that allows me to hear them as something new. So beautiful. Made me cry quite a bit." Below, check out the Margaret Glaspy/Norah Jones version of "Jesus, Etc.," the Wilco original, and the tracklist for the Golden Heart Protector EP.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Book Of Love" (The Magnetic Fields cover) (feat. Madison Cunningham)

02 "Fruits Of My Labor" (Lucinda Williams cover) (feat. Julian Lage)

03 "Sometimes You Need" (Rufus Wainwright cover) (feat. Andrew Bird)

04 "Jesus, Etc." (Wilco cover) (feat. Norah Jones)

05 "Curable Disease" (Blake Mills cover) (feat. Alam Khan)

06 "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

07 "These Days" (Nico cover) (feat. James Bay)

The Golden Heart Protector is out 9/12 on ATO.