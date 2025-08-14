Skip to Content
Megadeth Prep Final Album And Farewell Tour

2:25 PM EDT on August 14, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) James LoMenzo, Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth attend SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation’ with Megadeth at SiriusXM Studios on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Megadeth's next album and next tour will be their last. The metal legends announced today that they'll be concluding their four-decade run soon. Founder and frontman Dave Mustaine broke the news in a written statement, accompanied by a post-apocalypse-themed video of the band's mascot Vic Rattlehead making the announcement breaking-news style.

Mustaine's statement didn't offer many details about when exactly to expect that album or tour. But here it is:

There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.

We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.

We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.

Watch the video of Vic Rattlehead below.

