Daffo – “Dagger Song”

Los Angeles-based artist Gabi Gamberg aka Daffo is releasing their debut album Where The Earth Bends on September 26 via Concord Records. Today, they've got a new single titled "Dagger Song," which is a reflection about a loved one turning their back on you. It's grungy but also contained, making the acceptance of a hard circumstance feel mighty.

It's normal to have expectations of someone, but it's a powerful realization to accept that, at the end of the day, you have to meet others where their choices land. On "Dagger Song," Daffo somberly mulls over the reality of someone breaking their promise. Accepting it doesn't make it hurt less, but it gives you the power to move on from it. "Your split ends are probably grazing your back again/ And it's been way too long since I gave you a good trim," they sing later in the song. It's a complex line, holding close an intimate act of care while also making it seem like a jab. The hard lesson is scaffolded by gloomy bass and grungy guitar bits contrasted against bright, clear strums -- something about it feels like Fontaines D.C.

“Someone I was very close with for a long time decided to stop speaking to me, and I wrote this song about our matching dagger tattoos and about mourning our relationship overall,” Daffo explained. “‘Dagger Song’ was written in one go, but it’s a nice example of letting myself sit in my feelings rather than intellectualizing or analyzing them from a distance.”

Check out the cool visualizer for "Dagger Song" by John Howe below.

Where The Earth Bends on 9/26 via Concord Records. Pre-order here.