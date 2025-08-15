The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

A lot has changed since Militarie Gun released their debut album, 2023's Life Under The Gun. Amid all the positive critical reception and the constant touring, there was a lot to celebrate, and frontman Ian Shelton — who grew up around addicts and spent his whole adult life straight-edge as a result — started drinking. He was even smoking weed here and there. Shelton's new tendencies might've seemed innocuous to a lot of people, but to him, "just a little something to take the edge off" was the beginning of a slippery slope that could've landed straight at rock bottom. Luckily, before he fell too far, Shelton caught himself. On “B A D I D E A,” the shout-along lead single to Militarie Gun's forthcoming album God Save The Gun, he argues that finding yourself in the pits of despair isn't a prerequisite to wanting to improve your life and wellbeing. "Missed by a mile, could have sworn it was an inch," Shelton shouts over a rowdy hardcore instrumental, the song's cheerleader-chant chorus drilling the song's title into your brain as a gentle reminder to check yourself. After all, when you miss a turn on the highway, you don't just keep going until you end up somewhere you don't want to be. Sometimes, it's as simple as turning around. —Abby