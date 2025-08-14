Blood Break Up

It's only been a year since Blood released their debut album, Loving You Backwards, but the Austin-founded, Philly-based "quear postal punk" band is calling it quits. Despite only recently putting out that LP, Blood have actually been active since way back in 2017, and in a note on Instagram today, they explained why the time is right to disband.

Here's what they have to say:

The song says it all folks. After 8 years of following the spirit and making countless friends and memories along the way, Blood is coming to an end. I am so proud and honored to have been joined along the way by so many musicians and life long friends who dedicated themselves to a shared understanding of a feeling we could never put our finger on, but could sense in one another even when it was often veiled.

Blood began with a fervent need to pronounce a particular love and sensitivity with the rage filled defense I felt it deserved. The music and performance at its best was always a call to rouse ourselves and others to the present, to heighten life for a moment, to expand the potential for a life more deeply felt outside of the show.

I want to thank everyone who has ever played in Blood, everyone who came to a show, our families and friends, every venue, the bookers, everyone who put us up in their homes, and all who loved our music publicly and in secret. I want to thank our producer @d_d_a_n_n_yand @jake_ders @ramp_local_for putting out our record which yall can still buy! Many more highlights of Blood contributors to come following this post!

For all of the Blood fans who are saddened that you may never get to see us play live again, I have good news that will be revealed later this week. In addition, there is a great deal of unreleased Blood music still to come out of our Prince sized vault.

We love you all so much and cant thank you enough for keeping our band alive for 8 years.

Blood Forever

Personnel:

Tyler Wolff

Caleb Parker

Julian McCamman McGinnis

Tim O’Brien

Ben McCamman-McGinnis

Nino Soberon

Zach Malett

Fred Grieff

Naz Bowman

Dennis Martinelli

Tyler Wharen

Joshua McGill

Santi Cueto

That dude Christian something