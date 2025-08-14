Pearly Drops – “Pillow Face”

"Pillow Face," the latest single from Finnish electronic duo Pearly Drops, sounds like it's named after a monster from an '80s body horror flick. Following "Ratgirl" and "End Credits," it's the spooky third preview of their forthcoming album The Voices Are Coming Back, which is out in a couple weeks.

Despite the dreamy acoustic guitars and vibrant electro house beat, what Sandra Tervonen and Juuso Malin sing about on "Pillow Face" unsettlingly resonates with today's beauty standards. "I'm counting my days/ I don’t know my place/ Put a pillow on my face," the two harmonize. It's a bouncy, yet dismal ode to a world that fixates on lip fillers to avoid grappling with mortality.

“To us ‘Pillow Face’ feels like a quiet scream," the duo said. "This song lives in the tension between vanity and vanishing. It’s a looping lament about the dread of beauty—how we reshape ourselves to be seen, then disappear beneath the very image we create. A soft suffocation wrapped in rhythm, where the search for perfection becomes a silent spiral. With every repetition, the song asks: What happens when the beauty we craft to be noticed becomes the thing that drowns us?"

Watch the visual for "Pillow Face" below.

The Voices Are Coming Back is out 8/29 via Music Website.