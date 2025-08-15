Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Machine Girl – “Come On Baby, Scrape My Data”

10:19 AM EDT on August 15, 2025

Yulissa Benitez

If you woke up this morning and want to choose chaos, I would listen to the new Machine Girl single "Come On Baby, Scrape My Data." The New York-based electronic hardcore group's first new music since last year's MG Ultra is a hostile, horny track that taunts and is terrorized by our surveillance norms. "Wanna know me/ Wanna own me/ Wanna clone me/ Fuck you, you can blow me," Matt Stephenson rages on thechorus, "Come on baby, scrape my data."

“It was written after experiencing something creepy and fucked up either with A.I. or the surveillance state,” Stephenson shared. “My phone knows me way too well -- which is a feeling we’ve all gotten very used to within the last ten years. The song teases big tech companies, taunting them to come and try to take our data and identities.”

The track comes with a wild video that Stephenson directed. In the visual, he plays a wary Date Junky that hallucinates glitches, rips in reality, and a mystery figure in a bondage suit that, well, I guess steals his data. It's violent and unsettling. I can't look away.

Watch it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Drugdealer – “The News”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Bitter Branches – “Basic Karate”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Westside Cowboy – “Can’t See”

November 20, 2025
New Music

addy – “cradle” & “fire, fire”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Hazel English – “Gimme”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Ezra Collective Share Three Christmas Covers

November 20, 2025