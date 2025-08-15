Machine Girl – “Come On Baby, Scrape My Data”

If you woke up this morning and want to choose chaos, I would listen to the new Machine Girl single "Come On Baby, Scrape My Data." The New York-based electronic hardcore group's first new music since last year's MG Ultra is a hostile, horny track that taunts and is terrorized by our surveillance norms. "Wanna know me/ Wanna own me/ Wanna clone me/ Fuck you, you can blow me," Matt Stephenson rages on thechorus, "Come on baby, scrape my data."

“It was written after experiencing something creepy and fucked up either with A.I. or the surveillance state,” Stephenson shared. “My phone knows me way too well -- which is a feeling we’ve all gotten very used to within the last ten years. The song teases big tech companies, taunting them to come and try to take our data and identities.”

The track comes with a wild video that Stephenson directed. In the visual, he plays a wary Date Junky that hallucinates glitches, rips in reality, and a mystery figure in a bondage suit that, well, I guess steals his data. It's violent and unsettling. I can't look away.

Watch it below.