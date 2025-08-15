Ronboy – “Disaster” (Feat. Matt Berninger)

It's always interesting to see when veteran musical artists throw their support behind young up-and-comers. For the National's Matt Berninger, one of those artists is Ronboy, aka Julia Laws. Ronboy was the opening act for Berninger's North American tour in support of his new solo album Get Sunk, and she also performed as a member of Berninger's band. She also guests on the Get Sunk deep cut "Silver Jeep." Now Berninger has popped up on a new Ronboy track.

"Disaster," Ronboy's new single out today, features ominous keyboards, guitars, and vocals backed by a skittering syncopated drum pattern. Berninger jumps in there in Leonard Cohen talk-sing mode, contributing to the dark atmosphere. "I'm a disaster, I'm a disaster," Ronboy repeats on the chorus, disproving that thesis in real time. It's a cool song, especially when the guitar explosions kick in; sort of reminds me of late-period Radiohead at their most aggressive? Also, the title "Disaster" makes me think of one of my favorite college football highlights of all time.

Below, check out the video Ronboy and Berninger made for "Disaster."

Last week Berninger also released a fun video for the Get Sunk track "Nothing Special" costarring his brother Tom, who directed the National documentary Mistaken For Strangers. Watch that below.