Vivian Girls Reunite For First Show In Six Years, Tease More News Soon

11:37 AM EDT on August 15, 2025

The venerable Brooklyn garage-rock/noise-pop band Vivian Girls reconvened in 2019 for Memory, their first album in eight years, then went dark again during the pandemic. Now they're back in action. In June, Vivian Girls announced a comeback show at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park with New Jersey heroes Titus Andronicus and Teenage Halloween. That show happened Thursday night, and based on footage I'm seeing, it seems like it was a smashing success.

Vivian Girls have compiled several fan-made videos from the gig for a new Instagram post today. In the caption, the band writes, "A bunch of clips from our first show back! Stay tuned for new Vivian Girls news soon…" Dare we dream of another new LP?

Last year, Vivian Girls co-founder Cassie Ramone released the solo album Sweetheart. She also played some reunion shows with the Babies, her band with Kevin Morby.

