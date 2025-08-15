A$AP Rocky – “Trunks” & “Both Eyes Closed”

For years now, A$AP Rocky has been releasing one-off singles that may or may not appear on Don't Be Dumb, his long-awaited and long-delayed new album. The most recent of them, the KayCyy collab "pray4dagang," came out just last month. Today, Rocky releases two new tracks, but these ones don't have anything to do with Don't Be Dumb. Instead, they're tied in with Rocky's role in the new Spike Lee joint.

Today, Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest arrives in some theaters, though it's sadly not playing anywhere near me. It'll be streaming on Apple TV+ in a few weeks. The film is a loose remake of the Akira Kurosawa classic High & Low, and it's got Rocky in a big role opposite Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright. The Highest & Lowest soundtrack is out today, and it's got two new Rocky tracks. "Trunks" is a classic A$AP Rocky flex, with him high-stepping over a crisply woozy beat. On "Both Eyes Closed," he gets more expansive about the state of the world.

Rocky recorded both new songs with UK producer Kelvin Krash, a past collaborator. I think he might deliver both songs in character, since there's a line on "Trunks" about "my baby mom want child support." I can't imagine Rocky is going through that with Rihanna right now. Hear both new songs below.