Unearthed Cameron Winter Song Exposes Extensive Knowledge Of All Things Pi (And Pie)

By now, we're all well aware that Geese frontman Cameron Winter is a goofy dude with profound creative skills. Now, there's an unearthed track that he wrote when he was a kid, solidifying that he's always been a genius. You know when the videos of Timothée Chalamet rapping about statistics or performing Nick Minaj lyrics were discovered? Yeah, this is sort of like that, but not cringey.

The track, which is called "The Pi Song," demonstrates Winter's ukulele skills and lyrical prowess. The track's SoundCloud description reads: "My son Cameron entered the National Math Museum's (yes, there's a National Math Museum) 'Pi Day Song Contest.' Every year he writes and performs a funy song in his school's 'Pi Day' / (3/14) assembly and this year, his math teacher convinced him to record it and enter. His entry won. 100% written and performed by Cam. Very, very proud of him."

Not only does he sing about the mathematical Pi ("It's the mathematical constant that's a ratio/ Of a circumference to diameter of a circular ooh"), but also pie the dessert ("Pecan, Apple, Blueberries/ I even taste good when I'm stuffed peas") and the 2012 Oscar-winning film Life Of Pi ("I'm an Indian boy who was on a boat/ But it sunk and I was left to float/ But I didn't realize till a day or more/ I was stuck with a tiger a thousand miles from the shore"). Little Cameron has bars. Now we just need to hear every other Pi Day song he's written -- release the EP, coward.

Listen to "The Pi Song" below.